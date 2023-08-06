Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Sellersville in Bucks County has been making big changes to become a cultural destination.

Since 2020, the borough has approved nearly $80 million worth of development projects.

The changes are part of the borough’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan, which officials developed along with the Bucks County Planning Commission. The plan started with a community survey in 2016, which showed that most Sellersville residents were “genuinely concerned and willing to invest in revitalization.” Almost 70% of respondents indicated they would offer time and/or financial assistance to improve the borough.

Sellersville hired Stephen Barth of Barth Consulting Group. Barth, along with new borough manager, Eileen Bradley, are trying to court new businesses and developers. Barth says the historic Sellersville Theater, which draws thousands of people annually, is at the heart of the revitalization efforts.

In June, officials unveiled a new 40-foot mural at the theater. The mural has become a symbol for the borough’s revitalization efforts. Sellersville Theater recently launched a social media campaign posting photos of visiting artists in front of the mural with the hashtag #STmural. Billy Bob Thornton posed there in June.

“Five years down the road, we will have a very thriving downtown with a nightlife, populated with multiple restaurants, breweries, little retail shops, that are anchored, still, by the Sellersville Theater,” Barth said.