Upper Merion Township in Montgomery County is spearheading the single-use plastics ban in Pennsylvania.

On Thursday night, the township Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a ban on single-use plastics, including utensils, foam plastic, bags, and straws. The ban on utensils is the first of its kind in the region.

This means next summer there will be no dining with plastic utensils at restaurants inside the King of Prussia Mall, the largest enclosed shopping center in Pennsylvania.

“It’s a big win for the East Coast and the non West Coast in general to have a ban on single-use plastics. And I’m really hopeful that communities around here, communities in the United States as a whole, will say, ‘Oh, wow, if the community that has the King of Prussia Mall can enact a change like this, we can do it anywhere,” said Zach Davis, chair of Upper Merion’s Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC), the group that led the effort.