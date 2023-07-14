Two Towamencin residents will sue township over pending sewer sale

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Towamencin voters passed a new local law in May forbidding township officials from selling the public sewer system.

Two residents are now planning to sue the township for not complying with the law and proceeding with a potential sale.

The plaintiffs, Kofi Osei and Jenn Foster, lead organizers with Towamencin Neighbors Opposing Privatization Efforts (NOPE), have pushed against the sale since 2021, and helped write a Home Rule Charter. The new law forbids the sale of the township’s wastewater, stormwater, and water to private entities.

Osei and Foster announced in the NOPE Facebook page Wednesday night: “We have urged both our Board of Supervisors and PA American to invoke the termination language in the Asset Purchase Agreement to no avail. We believe that the decision to continue with the regulatory process is in direct violation of the law.”

Foster said the lawsuit will probably be filed in the coming weeks. The plaintiffs will also request an injunction to put a pause on the process.

A Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson told WHYY News on Thursday that they intend to continue with the purchase from Towamencin.

“We plan to uphold that commitment,” said Kara C. Rahn, senior manager of government and external affairs.

Rahn said the public will benefit from the sale because of the company’s ability to finance capital improvement projects. “We also have the ability to address the environmental compliance challenges of the system,” she said.

Pennsylvania American Water has filed an application with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for the transaction’s approval.

None of the township supervisors who support the sewer sale responded to WHYY News’ multiple requests for comment.

The Board of Supervisors said in a May 25 statement that they plan to proceed with the sewer system sale for $104 million.

“The Township legal team does not believe the passage of the Home Rule Charter negates the sewer sale under current Pennsylvania law and the Pennsylvania Constitution. There is strong legal precedent against overturning pre-existing contracts based on the passage of new laws,” the Board of Supervisors said.

Supervisor Joyce Snyder, the only supervisor against the sale, said she supports the residents in their efforts and is confident that “the Constitution of Pennsylvania is going to trump” the contract with Pennsylvania American Water. She said she is “baffled” that the other supervisors have not backed away yet, and that Pennsylvania American Water may move forward with a “hostile takeover” of the sewer system.

“There have been so many places along this process where it would have been face saving and would have been the popular decision to say, ‘Hey, we changed our minds,’ and [the supervisors] haven’t done that,” Snyder said.