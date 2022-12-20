Inflation and infrastructure costs are driving up water bills in the Delaware Valley

Residents who rely on public water facilities will face a much smaller rate increase in 2023. The City of Wilmington will raise its water rates by 6%, which is almost equal to what the City of Philadelphia implemented in September.

The University of Delaware’s Water Resources Center has been researching water rates in the region since 2000, and say rates are four times what they were 20 years ago. Private utility costs are about double that of municipal rates, according to the university.

Over the course of the pandemic, inflation on products like chlorine and other water treatment chemicals have played a role in rising utility bills, said Gerald Kauffman, director of the Water Resources Center.

Kauffman said people can reduce their bills if they don’t water their grass in the summer, and if they cut back on laundry — the largest and second largest uses of water, respectively.

“You can conserve water significantly,” he said. “And by doing that, you’ll save on your water and wastewater bill.”