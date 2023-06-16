After Towamencin Supervisors say they intend to move forward with sewer sale, residents push back again

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Towamencin Township supervisors said they intend to follow through with the sale of their sewer system to Pennsylvania American Water, even after township residents voted to pass a law that forbids it in an effort to stop the sale in its tracks.

The public pushed back on Wednesday night at the Board of Supervisors meeting with an hour of public comments from over 20 residents against the sale, and just one in favor.

Speakers urged supervisors to respect the vote of residents, and expressed fear over rising sewer rates once the public utility is lost to a private entity.

“Is ignoring the will of the people the best outcome for Towamencin and its residents?” Asked resident Vanessa Gaynor.

Residents voted in May to pass the new local law that forbids the sale of the township’s water, wastewater, and stormwater public utilities to private entities. That law, called a Home Rule Charter, is similar to a local constitution and goes into effect on July 1.

Despite the vote, the Towamencin Board of Supervisors said in a May 25 statement that they plan to proceed with the sewer system sale to Pennsylvania American Water for $104 million.