A Montgomery County official is facing criticism.

This comes after she posted a video on TikTok appearing to mimic a controversial salute made by Elon Musk during President Trump’s inauguration.

“The video is absolutely abhorrent,” said Katie Duffy from Towamencin Township. “I feel like there’s no place for that in this community.”

“What is the intent of the posting? What is the meaning behind the comments after the posting?” said Phillip Hartley from Towamencin Township.

People have mixed emotions after watching a TikTok post by Towamencin Supervisor Laura Smith. Smith hits her chest before she puts her arm straight out in the air with her palm down.

Many believe it resembles a Nazi salute. This comes days after Elon Musk faced backlash after making a similar motion during his speech at the presidential inauguration rally.

A fellow township supervisor screen-grabbed Smith’s response to comments made about the post.

Smith wrote, “I made a post to stir the pot.”

“It seems a little antisemitic, if not a little geo-politically incorrect. That’s pretty offensive,” said Mike McGuire from Lansdale. “As a public leader, you just don’t do things like that. You’re held to a higher standard.”