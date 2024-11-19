An Israeli muralist has been selected for Philly’s Holocaust Memorial Plaza

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A public mural planned for the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza on Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway now has an artist. Ella Ponizovsky Bergelson, an Israeli citizen of Russian descent based in Germany, has been selected by the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Bergelson’s concept for the 2,500-square-foot mural will be finalized this winter after a public engagement and feedback process. It is expected to be completed next summer.

“It’s really important to stay open to what will happen next once I’m in Philadelphia and I’m interacting with the community,” Bergelson said from Berlin during a Zoom interview. “This mural should reflect the community in Philadelphia and speak to the people over there.”

Bergelson has installed many murals in other places, including an augmented reality project for the 2022 Venice Biennale. Her works are often based on graphic representations of Hebrew lettering rendered nearly abstract.

She has never shown her work in Philadelphia, nor has she ever made a public work through a community engagement process. Her concept for the Holocaust memorial will be text-based design with words derived from ideas and experiences that arise from two planned community workshops in December and a virtual workshop in January.

Eszter Kutas, executive director of the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation, said Bergelson was chosen out of 54 submissions worldwide.

“Ella’s work was selected because it explores the Holocaust in a new way that we haven’t done on this site before. I’ve been in the field for a while and I haven’t seen something like this,” Kutas said. “The central theme of her mural will be about the displacement that happened due to the Holocaust of the Second World War and the subsequent cultural identity these displacements triggered.”

The mural will be located at the site of America’s oldest Holocaust memorial, home to a statue that has stood since being erected in 1964. In 2018, the memorial space was expanded into a plaza.