From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mural Arts Philadelphia and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department are partnering with children to design and install six anti-violence murals at six recreation centers around Philadelphia.

The first mural unveiled at the Markward Recreation Center in Fitler Square was designed by a group of 5-12 year-old children in an after school program, under the tutelage of lead artist Calo Rosa.

“The design includes the energy that the kids will put in their drawings,” said Rosa, who spent 10 weeks with the children. “That activity of playing around the mural.”

Visually, the mural has nothing to do with violence. Its design of large-scale flowers, including brown-eyed susans and Echinacea, reflect a nearby pollinator garden, energized by colorful daubs resembling blotches from paintbrushes and markers.

“Any opportunity to create a moment of contemplation and creating together is the important part,” Rosa said. “Instead of addressing the issue directly, the importance of creating the space, of creating something beautiful together helps a lot more.”

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, a policymaking government agency for criminal justice and crime prevention, is funding the multiple mural project. The intent is to engage youth in a public art project, specifically in statistically high-violence zip codes, according to Mural Arts.