It’s called the “Myth of Lower Merion,” said Gigi Tevlin Moffat, director of Narberth Community Food Bank.

Moffat helped food bank volunteers fill their table with essential pantry items — from canned foods, ketchup, and mustard, to household cleaning supplies and body soap — on Tuesday.

She says Lower Merion Township residents struggling to afford basic necessities are often overlooked and made to feel invisible, but they are a part of the fabric of Lower Merion along the Main Line — what many view as a picturesque Philly suburb.

“There is that myth that everything is perfect and while everything’s good … Pretty good … It’s not perfect,” Moffat said.

Lower Merion is a predominantly wealthy and white township — it’s one of the wealthiest areas in the Philadelphia region. The median income is $140,499, according to the township’s July 2022 community needs assessment.

But as did many areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, the township took a financial hit. The 2022 assessment found 15.79% of respondents experienced a job loss in their households. Of that number, 50.91% said they had “a hard time making ends meet.” Residents reported food insecurity as the fifth most pressing need facing Township residents. The number of Lower Merion School District students receiving free and reduced lunch has also risen, from 9.36% in the 2016 – 2017 school year, to 13% “post quarantine,” the survey said.

The federal government’s sweeping cuts to SNAP benefits in March intensified the existing financial strain, according to those working in the safety net services, like Moffat. The administration rolled back supplemental SNAP payments, a pandemic-era policy, cutting individuals’ benefits by an average of $181 a month in Pennsylvania.

Food pantries in and around Lower Merion say they are straining under the community’s growing need for basic necessities.

Back in April, Moffat pleaded with Lower Merion Township Supervisors for financial support during a public meeting.

“We are asking tonight for some consideration financially,” Moffat said. “We need operational dollars and programming dollars. Last year we ran out of our own operational funding.”