    February 22, 2025
A fire in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, sent several people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened on the 300 block of West 3rd Street at the Bridgeport Suites apartment building around 1:17 a.m.

Officials say multiple residents had to be rescued from the building, which consists of approximately 139 units.

There were four residents and two police officers who suffered from smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at Bridgeport Borough Hall for those who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

