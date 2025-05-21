Elections 2025

Abington Township, Borough of Rockledge voters pass referendum to fund new middle school

The school district will use a $285 million investment bond to construct the new facility.

Municipal building

Abington Township in Montgomery County, Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Abington Township and Borough of Rockledge voters on Tuesday passed a bond referendum,  authorizing  $285 million for Abington School District to build a new middle school.

Unofficial election results with all precincts reporting show it was a close race. The referendum passed with just 8,941 “yes” votes, compared to 8,556 “no” votes.

According to the district’s district’s website, the new facility will be “purposefully designed to meet modern education and student needs, improve accessibility, foster community and positive school culture, and provide the best long-term value for our community.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Features include purposeful design, “future-ready” classrooms, energy efficiency and modern security.

Per the district, property taxes will incrementally increase over the course of the project starting in July 2026. The proposal is expected to increase taxes by up to $54 on a median homestead value of $387,402.

The school board of directors voted in January to put the referendum on the ballot after a multi-year planning process.

The district has said the design process for the school would begin in June. Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2027, with a move-in happening as early as the 2029-2030 school year.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Emily Neil

Emily Neil is a WHYY News reporter covering Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Read more
A headshot of Emily Neil

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate