Abington Township, Borough of Rockledge voters pass referendum to fund new middle school
The school district will use a $285 million investment bond to construct the new facility.
Abington Township and Borough of Rockledge voters on Tuesday passed a bond referendum, authorizing $285 million for Abington School District to build a new middle school.
Unofficial election results with all precincts reporting show it was a close race. The referendum passed with just 8,941 “yes” votes, compared to 8,556 “no” votes.
According to the district’s district’s website, the new facility will be “purposefully designed to meet modern education and student needs, improve accessibility, foster community and positive school culture, and provide the best long-term value for our community.”
Features include purposeful design, “future-ready” classrooms, energy efficiency and modern security.
Per the district, property taxes will incrementally increase over the course of the project starting in July 2026. The proposal is expected to increase taxes by up to $54 on a median homestead value of $387,402.
The school board of directors voted in January to put the referendum on the ballot after a multi-year planning process.
The district has said the design process for the school would begin in June. Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2027, with a move-in happening as early as the 2029-2030 school year.
