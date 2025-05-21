What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Abington Township and Borough of Rockledge voters on Tuesday passed a bond referendum, authorizing $285 million for Abington School District to build a new middle school.

Unofficial election results with all precincts reporting show it was a close race. The referendum passed with just 8,941 “yes” votes, compared to 8,556 “no” votes.

According to the district’s district’s website, the new facility will be “purposefully designed to meet modern education and student needs, improve accessibility, foster community and positive school culture, and provide the best long-term value for our community.”