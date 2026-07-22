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Pennsylvania Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance, is now covering medication and procedural abortions.

The taxpayer-funded health insurance program for people with low incomes is paying for the procedures as of July 16. The change follows an appellate court decision earlier this year that overturned the commonwealth’s long-standing ban on using state Medicaid funds for abortion, except in cases of rape, incest and endangerment to the mother’s life.

Advocates are celebrating this new chapter.

“At last, a terrible injustice that has harmed Pennsylvanians for decades has ended,” Susan J. Frietsche, executive director of Women’s Law Project, said in a statement. “Pennsylvania can no longer target women and birthing people on Medicaid to deprive them of their fundamental right to reproductive autonomy.”

However, the coverage may be tenuous. Organizations that oppose abortion have pledged to fight the decision and back Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday’s appeal to the state Supreme Court.

“We believe quite strongly that taxpayer funds should not be used to pay for abortion, which is the taking of an innocent unrepeatable human life,” said Maria Gallagher, executive director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation. “And we are hopeful that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will reverse course on this and will ensure that our hard-earned tax dollars do not pay for abortion.”