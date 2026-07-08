From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The clock is ticking for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who will likely be affected by new Medicaid work requirements, which take effect in January.

And health advocates say the impact could be greater than they initially expected when President Donald Trump signed the Medicaid rules and funding cuts into law a year ago.

At the time, Pennsylvania state leaders estimated that more than 300,000 residents could lose insurance coverage under the law.

Now, Pennsylvania patients and health advocates say those losses could include more people who are managing mental health issues, substance use disorders and serious illnesses if they fail to get an exemption to the new federal participation requirements.

Recent guidance on those exemptions present new hurdles for vulnerable populations, advocates said.

“We were expecting this to hurt. We were expecting people to lose care and to have less care and lives to be shortened as a result,” said Michael Berman, state director of Protect Our Care PA, a grassroots health care advocacy group. “And one year in, it is looking like it is worse than we thought it would be.”

New Medicaid eligibility rules and restrictions

The massive tax and spending bill that Congress passed last summer mandates that people who get Medicaid health insurance must work at least 80 hours a month, with some exceptions.

Volunteering or being in school at least part-time can also count toward the requirement. People will eventually need to provide proof of their activities and complete annual eligibility paperwork in order to keep coverage.

The rules apply to states’ Medicaid expansion populations. In Pennsylvania, about 750,000 people are covered under that expansion, state data shows.