Bucks County nature center serves up crickets and roach races at annual Arthropalooza

The weekend-long event celebrated all things arthropod in hopes to get kids to care about bugs.

Monarch butterflies enjoy the milkweed in the Churchville Nature Center’s butterfly house. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Seven-year-old Violet Hoffman wasn’t planning on eating bugs this weekend.

But at the Churchville Nature Center on Saturday, she found a bug tasting booth that offered barbeque-flavored crickets and pizza-flavored worms.

Matt Hoffman and his daughter smile as they hold pizza worms in their hands.
Matt Hoffman and his daughter Violet, 7, have pizza worm seconds at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

At first Violet was hesitant. But her father, Matt, counted to three and they swallowed the dried worms together.

“How was it?” asked Matt.

“Good,” Violet said.

“What did it taste like?” he asked.

“Pizza,” she answered.

Violet wasn’t the only adventurous kid at this year’s “Arthropalooza” at the Bucks County nature center. Children ages 3 to 12 years surrounded the booth to taste the different flavored bugs.

This year’s event had more variety on the menu. Flavors included: barbeque, honey mustard, chocolate coffee, sour cream and onion, and curry.


  • Tenley Fistick, 10, holds a hissing cockroach
    Tenley Fistick, 10, holds a hissing cockroach at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthropalozza event. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A volunteer explained how to identify a Northern Black Widow spider
    A volunteer explained how to identify a Northern Black Widow spider at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Oscar Reynolds, 5, and his dad Dan Reynolds eat bugs together
    Oscar Reynolds, 5, and his dad Dan Reynolds eat bugs together at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A walking stick bug sits on several leaves.
    One of the Churchville Nature Center’s walking stick bugs hangs out in the butterfly house. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Julie McName pops a bbq-flavored bug into her mouth while nephew Gavin Drabik laughs in the background
    Julie McName pops a bbq-flavored bug into her mouth while nephew Gavin Drabik laughs at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Kids and adults were invited to race hissing cockroaches
    Kids and adults were invited to race hissing cockroaches at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthropalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Education program manager Brooke Horowitz (left) gives Lily Landron, 3, a pizza flavored worm
    Education program manager Brooke Harowitz (left) gives Lily Landron, 3, a pizza flavored worm at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Hunter Green, 3, pops a pizza flavored worm into his mouth
    Hunter Green, 3, pops a pizza flavored worm into his mouth at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A caterpillar creates a chrysalis
    A Monarch caterpillar creates a chrysalis in the Chruchville Nature Center’s butterfly house. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Education program manager Brooke Harowitz (left), volunteer Emily Greco (center) present the Creepy Crawly Cafe’s menu to Julie McName (right)
    Education program manager Brooke Harowitz (left), volunteer Emily Greco (center) present the Creepy Crawly Cafe’s menu to Julie McName (right) at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Pizza flavored bug snacks are visible on a spoon
    Pizza flavored bug snacks were available for visitors to try at the Creepy Crawly Cafe during the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Up-close view of sugary treats with scorpion centers
    Sugary treats with scorpion centers for sale at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A tailless whip-scorpion, a subtropical and tropical, non-venomous insect, is visible on the underside of a rock someone holds up.
    A tailless whip-scorpion, a subtropical and tropical, non-venomous insect, was shown off at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • A Venezuelan Suntiger tarantula is visible through a glass case
    A Venezuelan Suntiger tarantula was fed crickets by attendees of the Arthropalozza event at the Churchville Nature Center on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • The Churchville Nature Center in Bucks County, Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    The Churchville Nature Center in Bucks County, Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The flavors are a way to incentivize people, said Susan Slawinski, the Churchville Nature Center public events coordinator. There was another incentive.

Gavin Drabik, 10, from Bensalem, tried a bug for the first time so he could wear the “I ate a bug” sticker.

“It tastes good,” he said. Gavin said he would do it again, if he got another sticker.

Gavin Drabik, 10, eats a pizza worm.
Gavin Drabik, 10, was more than happy to try a pizza worm for a sticker at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthropalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Brooke Harowitz, Churchville’s education program manager, said with the world’s population exploding, society needs to move towards more sustainable proteins and away from beef and chicken. Harowitz hopes to make eating bugs more normal and less scary. Many people on Saturday stepped up to the plate.

“Insects freak a lot of people out, but it’s nice to open the gateway and make things more accessible for people,” Harowitz said. “I think when people are up close and personal they are able to transform more than they thought that they would.”

Slawinski said Arthropalooza is a fun way for kids to learn and hopefully care about bugs. The annual event was launched in 2017 by Peg Mongillo, assistant director and education director at the center, as a way to bring in the public, educate them, and celebrate insects, spiders, and crustaceans.

She said they want to remove the “creepy” factor from bugs.

“Every arthropod has its place in the ecosystem. Just because you find it yucky doesn’t mean it’s not important, because it’s food for something else, they’re great decomposers, they play a role in the life cycle of all organisms,” Slawinski said. “Bugs are vital for everything we do. Without bugs, we wouldn’t have food.”

Oscar Reynolds, 5, receives his “I ate a bug sticker” from the Churchville Nature Center’s education program manager Brooke Harowitz
Oscar Reynolds, 5, receives his “I ate a bug sticker” from the Churchville Nature Center’s education program manager Brooke Harowitz at the Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Other activities at Arthropalooza this year included racing hissing cockroaches, learning about monarch butterflies’ life cycles, and searching for water bugs in the frog pond.

Judith Foster, 86, was at the butterfly house with her adult grandchildren. She used to bring them to the center as kids. She said they asked her where she wanted to go this weekend and Foster chose the butterfly house over a movie or meal at a restaurant.

“It’s exhilarating,” Foster said. “It is just so wonderful to have in the community. You see all these little children in here, too, all ages. They’re as captivated as I am.”

Judith Foster (center) brought her grandchildren Emily (left) and Kaleb Yarnall (right)
Judith Foster (center) brought her grandchildren Emily (left) and Kaleb Yarnall (right) to the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthropalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

About 20 butterflies were fluttering around, perching on wildflowers, and flying past children’s reaching fingers.

Two-year-old Lily Jones was sitting on a bench waiting for a butterfly to land on her hand.

Meghan Jones and her daughter Lily, 2, smile while posing for a photo
Meghan Jones and her daughter Lily, 2, waited for a butterfly to land on them in Churchville Nature Center’s butterfly house. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Her mother, Meghan Jones, said Lily asks to visit the butterfly house every day. This is their third weekend in a row.

The first time the Jones visited the nature center, Lily fell into the frog pond. Lily tells the frog pond story every day, Meghan said.

A Monarch butterfly hangs out on a coneflower
A Monarch butterfly hangs out on a coneflower in the Chruchville Nature Center’s butterfly house. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Outside the butterfly house there were more educational booths and activities. The Bucks County Department of Health was teaching about mosquitoes and ticks.

Seven-year-old Michael Roames and 11-year-old Tenley Fistick were holding cockroaches. “They’re cute and they’re fun,” Tenley said. “And they tickle,” Michael said.

Christine, Michael’s mother, said Michael has loved cockroaches since he attended Arthropalooza last year. She said he waited all year to come back and hold his “friends” and play with them.

Michael Roames, 7, holds a hissing cockroach
Michael Roames, 7, gave one of the Churchville Nature Center’s hissing cockroaches the name Amber. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

She said the center is a welcome respite.

“[Children] should be getting their hands dirty and they should be exploring,” Christine said. “It’s better than being on a screen.”

