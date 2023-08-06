The flavors are a way to incentivize people, said Susan Slawinski, the Churchville Nature Center public events coordinator. There was another incentive.

Gavin Drabik, 10, from Bensalem, tried a bug for the first time so he could wear the “I ate a bug” sticker.

“It tastes good,” he said. Gavin said he would do it again, if he got another sticker.

Brooke Harowitz, Churchville’s education program manager, said with the world’s population exploding, society needs to move towards more sustainable proteins and away from beef and chicken. Harowitz hopes to make eating bugs more normal and less scary. Many people on Saturday stepped up to the plate.

“Insects freak a lot of people out, but it’s nice to open the gateway and make things more accessible for people,” Harowitz said. “I think when people are up close and personal they are able to transform more than they thought that they would.”

Slawinski said Arthropalooza is a fun way for kids to learn and hopefully care about bugs. The annual event was launched in 2017 by Peg Mongillo, assistant director and education director at the center, as a way to bring in the public, educate them, and celebrate insects, spiders, and crustaceans.

She said they want to remove the “creepy” factor from bugs.

“Every arthropod has its place in the ecosystem. Just because you find it yucky doesn’t mean it’s not important, because it’s food for something else, they’re great decomposers, they play a role in the life cycle of all organisms,” Slawinski said. “Bugs are vital for everything we do. Without bugs, we wouldn’t have food.”

Other activities at Arthropalooza this year included racing hissing cockroaches, learning about monarch butterflies’ life cycles, and searching for water bugs in the frog pond.

Judith Foster, 86, was at the butterfly house with her adult grandchildren. She used to bring them to the center as kids. She said they asked her where she wanted to go this weekend and Foster chose the butterfly house over a movie or meal at a restaurant.

“It’s exhilarating,” Foster said. “It is just so wonderful to have in the community. You see all these little children in here, too, all ages. They’re as captivated as I am.”

About 20 butterflies were fluttering around, perching on wildflowers, and flying past children’s reaching fingers.

Two-year-old Lily Jones was sitting on a bench waiting for a butterfly to land on her hand.

Her mother, Meghan Jones, said Lily asks to visit the butterfly house every day. This is their third weekend in a row.

The first time the Jones visited the nature center, Lily fell into the frog pond. Lily tells the frog pond story every day, Meghan said.