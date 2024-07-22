Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro is a top contender for vice president. What would he bring to the ticket?

As attorney general, Shapiro inherited an investigation into sexual abuse by members of the Roman Catholic Church. His office released a report alleging more than 1,000 children were molested by more than 300 priests since the 1940s.

Vance has much less political experience. Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022, he authored “Hillbilly Elegy” and served four years as a Marine. He also attended Yale Law and worked as an attorney and as a venture capitalist.

Political strategist Samuel Chen of the Liddell Group said last week that Shapiro’s short political tenure could be a problem, though less pronounced than Vance’s.

“Shapiro’s resume is both a strength and a liability when it comes to the electoral side of the issue,” he said.

Chen, whose background includes working for Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, added that while Shapiro has had moments in the national spotlight, he is still not a household name. That’s a status Vance achieved when “Hillbilly Elegy” became a best-seller and the focus of widespread news coverage as many conservatives connected with its themes.

And voters dismayed by traditional politicians might be drawn to Vance’s lack of elected experience, Chen said.

Borick said a shorter resume might even help since the longer a politician serves, the more blemishes could arise.

As governor-elect, Shapiro received gifts from donors that have come under scrutiny. Chen cited courtside seats to the Philadelphia 76ers as an example.

Shapiro’s campaign called it a “political meeting.”

If Shapiro were to join Harris and win, this would not be the first time a Pennsylvania governor left office to serve in the federal government.

Following the Sept. 11 attacks, Gov. Tom Ridge joined President George W. Bush’s administration as the first secretary of Homeland Security.

If elected, Shapiro would become the highest-ranking Jewish politician in American history.

Chen said that could help bring in the votes of many Jewish people who felt disaffected by the Democratic party in relation to protests of the war in Israel and Gaza.

If Shapiro were to leave office before his term was up, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis would take the reins.

According to Pennsylvania’s line of succession, Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County, would become lieutenant governor. That would be the first time the state’s second in command was not of the same party as the governor since Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson, took over the role following the death of Catherine Baker Knoll in 2008.

Soon after Biden tweeted that he would not accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for a second term, Shapiro tweeted a tribute to the president.

“President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history,” the tweet reads, “President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom. I am proud to work by his side and am grateful for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania — the Commonwealth that raised him.”

Shapiro mentioned nothing about his own future.