Shapiro sat courtside at a Sixers game with a donor. His campaign called it a ‘political meeting.’

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A sellout crowd of 20,033 packed the Wells Fargo Center Jan. 4, 2023, to see the Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers.

Playing without star forward Joel Embiid, James Harden dropped 26 points and led the team to a dramatic overtime victory.

Watching the game courtside from tipoff to final buzzer was then Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, sitting next to a longtime campaign donor and co-chair of his inaugural committee.

Shapiro’s attendance raised an unexpected question: When is a gift to a public official not a gift?

Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Shapiro’s transition who now works for the administration, told Spotlight PA the outing was a “political meeting.” He didn’t expand on that or say who paid for the tickets, which conservatively cost $3,000 a pop.

But Bonder did say related expenses will be reported as an in-kind campaign contribution, which under state law is a donation of goods or services rather than money. Commonly seen in-kind contributions range from office supplies to advertisements to food for a fundraiser.

Political veterans and campaign finance experts called the classification unusual. Free tickets to sports games, galas, and other events are more often than not disclosed on annual statements of financial interest, which public officials and others are required to file annually.

Those forms require a public official to describe the gift, and disclose details about who gave it and how much it was worth. Politicians have to disclose the amount of an in-kind contribution on a campaign finance report, but the description of what goods or services it bought usually lacks specifics.

The tickets put on full display the muddy interplay of Pennsylvania’s lax campaign finance and government ethics laws, which are largely self-policed and enable top donors to access lawmakers.

“Our elected officials are supposed to be public servants, but when we see them spending time in luxury settings with rich campaign donors, it destroys trust between voters and what is supposed to be a government of, by, and for the people,” Michael Pollack, executive director of the good-government group March on Harrisburg, told Spotlight PA.

Shapiro’s companion that evening was Philadelphia lawyer Darren Check, two sources told Spotlight PA. Check did not reply to a request for comment.

For Shapiro’s gubernatorial run, Check donated nearly $70,000 between May 2021 and December 2022. Of that, $34,000 were in-kind contributions, all reported simply as “travel” on Shapiro’s campaign finance reports.

Check’s law firm, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, made an additional $43,000 in in-kind contributions for travel.