Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come

In an email, Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder said transition teams typically handle sensitive and privileged information, which makes confidentiality agreements not just necessary, but common.

“Like past transitions, we believe it is critically important to protect the confidential information we receive — like sensitive personal information — and the privacy of those applying for jobs.”

Bonder did not address Spotlight PA’s questions about whether Shapiro considered limiting the nondisclosure agreement just to certain aspects of the transition team’s work, such as sensitive law enforcement documents, or personnel records.

He also would not say whether such secrecy clauses would carry over into Shapiro’s administration, and whether any of its high-level members would be asked to sign one.

Bonder did say that upon being sworn in, Shapiro will swiftly adopt ethics standards that “will establish high standards for integrity and accountability among Commonwealth employees.” He did not elaborate, although transition officials said the standards will address the issue of whether government employees can accept gifts.

The use of nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs, in government matters has been widely criticized by First Amendment scholars, who question the legal validity of forcing public employees to stay silent.

Most famously, when NDAs were used by former President Donald Trump in his presidential campaign, a federal court ruled the agreements were unenforceable due to their broad reach. Many First Amendment lawyers took that decision as a sign that courts would not enforce similar attempts by political campaigns to swear their employees to secrecy.

Still, nondisclosure agreements are becoming increasingly normal in politics, especially in well-funded and well-lawyered campaigns, according to interviews with government transparency lawyers and professors.

“It’s like lawyering up where you might not previously had thought about lawyering up,” said Mark Fenster, a law professor at the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

Transition teams hold somewhat of a unique status. Though they deal with matters of public policy, they are not government entities. As a result, their members are not entitled to the same First Amendment rights as public employees.

Shapiro’s transition team, for instance, is organized as a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization under federal tax law, according to transition officials. These kinds of organizations are often referred to as “dark money” groups because they can accept private donations to pay for their work, but are not required to reveal the identity of donors, or the amounts contributed — although they could choose to do so.

Law professor David Hoffman of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School said NDA breaches have been allowed by courts when the agreement was found to have covered up an unlawful action.

“Whether the NDA is enforceable is hard to know before it gets argued in court,” said Hoffman. He said courts may see the breach as being in the public interest if it reveals useful information such as proof of fraud or malpractice by the administration.