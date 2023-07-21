Dark money group puts pressure on Pa. lawmakers after Shapiro vows voucher veto

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As Pennsylvania’s budget impasse drags on, a group that keeps its donors secret is pressuring key lawmakers to support publicly funded private school vouchers.

The group, Commonwealth Action, announced it was launching its ad campaign the day state budget negotiations broke down in Harrisburg.

Set over sepia-toned photos of Black children, the videos intone that state House Majority Leader Matt Bradford wants to keep “thousands of low-income, minority students … suffering in failing schools,” and that Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is “choosing special interests over kids.”

This round of ads is especially notable because Commonwealth Action is incorporated as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization.

Good-government advocates call these organizations dark money groups. They are permitted under federal law to accept unlimited sums of money from corporations and individuals, but they do not have to publicize their donors. Aaron McKean, a legal counsel for the nonpartisan watchdog group Campaign Legal Center, said such groups often operate as a “smokescreen.”

“501(c)(4)s have become one of the favorite tools for wealthy special interests to pour a lot of money into our elections, without having to disclose where that money came from,” McKean said.

Commonwealth Action is relatively new.

It filed articles of incorporation with Pennsylvania’s Department of State in mid-April. Its IRS form 990, which federal law requires the group to file and which would show how much money the group has on hand, is not yet available.

The only public detail on the group’s finances that Spotlight PA could locate comes from Google’s political advertising tracker, which shows that Commonwealth Action began funding online ads on July 6, several days after lawmakers dispersed from the Capitol without finalizing a spending plan.

The data show that the organization has spent more than $36,000 since then, both to promote the two videos targeting Bradford and Shapiro, and to place graphics on websites — most of which have the phrase, “Gov. Shapiro, please don’t veto my future,” overlaid on a photo of a child.

Opacity aside, this level of advertising is relatively unusual during budget negotiations, Muhlenberg College political science professor Chris Borick told Spotlight PA.

“A lot of the budgeting messaging from interest groups is done internally,” Borick said. “Most of it’s done through lobbying, contact in the political networks, and not so much in the public opinion game.”

This year’s budget talks dealt a stinging blow to organizations that support private school vouchers, in large part because it briefly appeared that they might score a significant win in the deal.

Shapiro supported private school vouchers on the campaign trail, and his administration affirmed that position in late June.

Republicans have said that as the budget deadline approached, Shapiro negotiated a spending plan with state Senate GOP leaders that included a provision for a new voucher program that would allow children in “low-achieving” public school districts to apply for sums of state money that would go toward tuition or expenses at a private school.

In exchange for that inclusion, Senate GOP leaders said they had acquiesced to higher overall spending than they would have otherwise tolerated.