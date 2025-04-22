Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reopened the governor’s official residence to the public Tuesday for an Easter egg hunt barely a week after an alleged arsonist’s fire tore through one of its wings and said he will begin sleeping there again soon.

“I’m not going to live in fear,” Shapiro told reporters after the annual Easter egg hunt held for children on the west lawn of the residence along the Susquehanna River in the state capital of Harrisburg.

Large waste disposal bins sat on the east side of the residence while workers cleared out the fire-damaged rooms, including tearing out floors, walls and ceilings. Plywood covered broken windows on the three-story brick Georgian-style residence built in the 1960s that has been home to eight governors and their families.

Shapiro said the smell of smoke is gone from the living quarters and he hoped to see the fire-damaged rooms restored by mid-summer, but declined to describe what sort of security improvements have been made or will be made.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night as Shapiro, his wife, their children, extended family members and dogs slept upstairs, just hours after having celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover with members of Harrisburg’s Jewish community.

Shapiro, 51, is the first-term governor of the nation’s fifth-most populous state, a presidential battleground that has helped make him a rising star in the Democratic Party and viewed as a potential White House contender in 2028.