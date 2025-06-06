From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke at the Sheraton hotel in Center City Philadelphia Thursday night, addressing an audience invited from across Pennsylvania for what organizers say may be the future of political discourse.

Nearly 200 people gathered at the hotel for three days of group discussions on major and controversial issues, an effort for participants to talk across partisan lines but also gauge their positions on controversial issues.

Shapiro said that it was people like those in the audience that pushed for American independence and made America what it is, rather than politicians like himself.

“Every chapter of our American story over the last 250 years hasn’t been written by people with titles next to their names, but by ordinary Americans who decided to take up that same spirit that we found on the streets of Philadelphia and the taverns of Philadelphia, the town squares of Philadelphia, 250 years ago,” he said.