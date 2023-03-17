Cephas says more help for the city should be possible this year with a major budget surplus and remaining federal stimulus money. “As we turn the corner on COVID-19, we truly believe that now is the time for us to make those significant investments that we needed to shore up a lot of the systems that were broken during that time period.”

The city’s ongoing violence was also brought up, particularly how some parts of the city are doing better than others. Cephas said the delegation would go on a listening tour to gather input from people living in all parts of the city.

“We feel as a delegation that we can again move the needle for the city of Philadelphia, not just from a budget perspective, but also from a policy perspective,” she said. “As we go into budget negotiations, we see progress here in the city of Philadelphia as well.”