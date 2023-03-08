Governor Josh Shapiro wants Pennsylvania to spend $1.6 billion more on its programs and services next year.

And there’s a phrase that connects all this new money — common sense.

Shapiro used it a lot in his budget address when pointing out how his ideas could help Pennsylvanians. A big reason he said it is because he has to.

For the first time in a decade, Pennsylvania’s legislature is split between the parties. Democrats control the House and Republicans hold the Senate, which means both chambers will have to agree on the final spending plan.

It’s a challenge Shapiro said he’s up for, convinced that he can sell things like public safety, mental health, and education increases to any lawmaker.

“The people of Pennsylvania deserve it, and I look forward to doing that work with all of you.”

Dozens of efforts would benefit from Shapiro’s roughly $44 billion spending plan, many of them at the local level. One example is the $25 million the governor wants to give in tax breaks to nudge more people into what he called “critical” industries.

“Nurses, cops, teachers — we all know how vital they are for our communities,” he said. “We don’t have enough and if we don’t act now, the trendline shows greater shortfalls.”

Counties have begged the state to help them fill thousands of those jobs that remain open.

They’ve also asked for help funding community mental health programs, local health departments, and 911 call centers.

Altogether, Shapiro wants to earmark tens of millions of dollars for those efforts.

Counties would also get a share of $20 million for mental health services, which would partially restore funding lost a decade ago. Local health departments would get nearly $8 million more, while 911 centers would benefit from a roughly 40 cent increase in a tax that Pennsylvania cell phone users pay each month.

In exchange, the plan would get rid of two other cell phone taxes that would save phone users about 11% on their monthly bills. The state would in turn lose about $124 million in tax revenue each year.

“Every one of you represents a county, and every one of those counties relies on a 911 system. So let’s come together on this. It’s common sense,” he said.

It doesn’t stop there. Shapiro said state lawmakers should send $20 million to Black and Latino businesses, $36 million for volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies, and tens of millions more for seniors who need help paying their rent or property taxes. The governor’s plan would raise the income limit to $45,000 per year and raise the maximum amount a person could get from $650 to $1000 per month.