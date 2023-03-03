It’s up to Pennsylvania’s Legislature to fix the way it funds schools after a Commonwealth Court judge ruled last month that the current system is unconstitutional.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, offered his $3.15 billion plan Thursday afternoon, which he described as a “down payment.”

He said the state has the money on hand.

“It’s in our surplus, it’s in our rainy day fund,” Hughes said during a press conference. “The question will be over the next several months, will it be in our political will and moral capabilities to get this done.”

Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office expects to end the 2022-23 fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $6.7 billion and the state’s rainy day fund has $5 billion, according to Hughes.

But the fiscal picture further out is less positive. The IFO projects a cliff starting next fiscal year that’s expected to grow through the 2027-28 budget cycle.

Pennsylvania is sending roughly $9.6 billion to school districts this year to cover operations, instruction, and special education.

Penn State professor Matthew Kelly said during the funding trial, which wrapped last March, that Pennsylvania needed to invest $4.6 billion to adequately fund schools, though lawyers for the Republican defense disagreed with the figure.