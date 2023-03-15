Breaking down Shapiro’s plan to eliminate two of Pa.’s cell phone taxes

Pennsylvania is one of only six states that has a gross receipts tax on top of a sales and use tax for wireless services. The sales and use tax is paid by consumers who purchase phones and phone plans while the gross receipts tax is levied on businesses that sell phones and plans and is based on their annual revenue. The latter tax can be passed on to the consumer as a surcharge on their bills.

Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of the Keystone Research Center — a progressive think tank that analyzes the budget — said that eliminating these taxes will be “a bit of relief for families in their monthly budget but it won’t be a game changer.”

“The basic idea here is that cell phones have become almost a necessity,” Herzenberg said. “If you’re concerned about people making ends meet, including in an environment where inflation is still quite high, this proposal makes sense to give working families a bit of a break on their budget.”

Herzenberg added that the elimination of the gross receipts tax is meant to benefit consumers, but he said there is a possibility that companies still keep that charge.

Shapiro will need the state legislature on board to eliminate these taxes, either by changing the state’s tax code or through another piece of legislation.

A spokesperson for state Senate Appropriations Chair Scott Martin (R., Lancaster) said it’s too soon to tell if the proposal will have enough support to pass the legislature as budget hearings have yet to begin. But the spokesperson added that Martin generally agrees with Shapiro’s intent to cut costs for Pennsylvanians, especially against the backdrop of rising costs due to inflation.

“There are a lot of pieces that we still have to evaluate as a caucus,” spokesperson Jason Thompson said. “Speaking broadly, we want to look at any policy to keep more of [people’s] hard-earned money in their wallets. It’s something to look at moving forward.”

In its budget proposal, the Shapiro administration estimated that eliminating the gross receipts tax for wireless service providers on Jan. 1, 2024, would result in a loss of $41.1 million over a six-month period. That number would be $20.9 million for the sales and use tax. All told, the commonwealth would lose roughly $124 million a year.

Shapiro’s proposed budget couples the elimination of the taxes with raising the 911 surcharge consumers pay monthly from $1.65 to $2.03, with future increases tied to the rate of inflation.

The administration said the estimated $54 million raised by the fee would go toward funding emergency services. That includes maintaining county-operated 911 systems and increasing funding for other emergency medical services.