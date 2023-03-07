Shapiro’s 1st Pa. budget to focus on schools, business taxes

Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a hefty an increase in aid to Pennsylvania’s schools in his first budget delivered Tuesday to the Legislature, but the Democrat’s administration also emphasized prudence, saying a massive cash surplus will dwindle over time.

Shapiro’s budget proposal comes as Pennsylvania keeps taking in robust tax collections, leaving it with $11 billion in reserve cash, even as the administration faces demands for more money for schools, highways and social services.

Spending would rise modestly while Shapiro is proposing no increases in income or sales taxes, the state’s two main sources of revenue.

Shapiro did not, however, repeat his call during the campaign to more than halve the corporate net income tax rate over two years, preferring instead to discuss to lawmakers while his administration keeps an eye out for volatility in collections.

Shapiro is also proposing no major one-time spending items using the reserve cash, although roughly $1 billion in new money for public schools will come with grants for mental health needs, security improvements and removing environmental hazards.

Shapiro will address a joint session of the House and Senate late Tuesday morning.