Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spotlighted a West Philadelphia nonprofit Friday as he campaigned for additional funding for programs that work to reduce gun violence across Pennsylvania.

Shapiro toured Beyond the Bars, which mentors youth through music and leadership programs. The program started as a music workshop in a single jail and now operates more than 55 music labs around the city.

“I believe every child deserves to be able to make music and play sports and most importantly, every child deserves to dream big dreams no matter where they live, no matter what their zip code, no matter what their neighborhood looks like, they should have that freedom to be able to dream of limitless possibilities in their community,” Shapiro said.

Beyond the Bars was launched in 2015 by Matthew Kerr and Christopher Thornton as a volunteer music program for youth at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center. Kerr, who is also a co-director, said that he saw the incarcerated students “grow and thrive with music” and learn about the “conditions and systems that they had experienced that had led them up to that point.”

“Through our community and through music, our young people thrived,” he said. “But they also discussed experiencing things like housing and food insecurity, educational divestment, a lack of safe spaces to just be a kid, exposure to trauma and a general feeling of isolation and that the city didn’t care for them.”

Over the course of the last 10 years, Beyond the Bars evolved into a youth criminal diversion program. It has since grown to include the education center in West Philly and dozens of music labs with partners around the city, including schools, shelters, recreation centers and trauma centers. The organization now employs 10 people with backgrounds in education, criminal justice, music and production.

Dozens of students practiced their guitars, drums and vocals as Shapiro toured room to room Friday, talking to students such as 20-year-old Xavis Fauntleroy, who is working on a music career.

“I play keyboard but I also compose my own music as well,” Fauntleroy told WHYY News. “I would say I’m a music producer, a songwriter and beat maker.”

Given the competitive nature of the music industry, Fauntleroy said she studies psychology as a “backup” at the Community College of Philadelphia. She said she sees a strong connection between music and its power to heal performers and the audience.

“For example, jazz music, it has strong sounds and melodies inside of the song that just makes me relaxed or calm or less anxious,” she said.