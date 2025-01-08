From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said there should be more alternatives to traditional prosecution for juvenile offenders. He hopes to prevent more young people from spending time in jail or ending up with a criminal record.

The move comes after a year that saw a significant decrease in adult crime in Philadelphia.

“We want them to be successful, we want them to increase public safety in the same way as diversion for adults for gun possession turned out,” Krasner said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

That effort paid off, Krasner said, “despite all the heat we took.” He said those who went through that adult diversion program saw recidivism cut by 75%.

Assistant DA Jordan King, who runs the juvenile diversion program, said diversion is better than jail time and a criminal record for young people.

“We divert youth cases because we know that the promotion of accountability, safety, victim restoration, and redemption requires that we work with community-based experts to diagnose these multi-pronged challenges so that we can remove barriers to success,” he said.