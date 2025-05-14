Studio 2 Extra: Shapiro on SEPTA crisis, Crozer closure and ambitions for 2028

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is considered a rising star in the Democratic party who is often mentioned as a contender for the 2028 presidential primary.He’s also facing several pressing issues as the top executive of the state, including a SEPTA funding crisis that could soon have dramatic impacts on the Philadelphia region.

Studio 2 executive producer Kevin McCorry spoke with Shapiro Wednesday about what he’s doing to find consensus in Harrisburg’s divided government, as well as his future political aspirations.