Studio 2 Extra: Shapiro on SEPTA crisis, Crozer closure and ambitions for 2028

Air Date: May 14, 2025 11:00 am
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the governor's official residence about a suspected arson fire that forced him, his family and guests to flee in the middle of the night on the Jewish holiday of Passover, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is considered a rising star in the Democratic party who is often mentioned as a contender for the 2028 presidential primary.He’s also facing several pressing issues as the top executive of the state, including a SEPTA funding crisis that could soon have dramatic impacts on the Philadelphia region.

Studio 2 executive producer Kevin McCorry spoke with Shapiro Wednesday about what he’s doing to find consensus in Harrisburg’s divided government, as well as his future political aspirations.

