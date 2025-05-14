Studio 2 Extra: Shapiro on SEPTA crisis, Crozer closure and ambitions for 2028

Studio 2 Extra: Shapiro on SEPTA crisis, Crozer closure and ambitions for 2028Listen 15:15
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is considered a rising star in the Democratic party who is often mentioned as a contender for the 2028 presidential primary.He’s also facing several pressing issues as the top executive of the state, including a SEPTA funding crisis that could soon have dramatic impacts on the Philadelphia region.
Studio 2 executive producer Kevin McCorry spoke with Shapiro Wednesday about what he’s doing to find consensus in Harrisburg’s divided government, as well as his future political aspirations.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.