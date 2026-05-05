City roundup: school closures, Uber tax, ICE bills

The city of Philadelphia is facing another flashpoint moment for its public schools.

The district’s overhaul of its facilities master plan — including 17 school closures — passed the board of education last week despite rancorous push-back from several members of city council. Meanwhile, Mayor Cherelle Parker is advocating hard for more school funding via a $1 dollar surcharge on Uber and Lyft rides that officials say would stave off cuts to 340 classroom-based jobs.

On this edition of Studio 2, we’re digging into the fallout of the closures and the latest on how the ridehailing companies are lobbying against the tax. We’ll also look at the latest on the heated 3rd Congressional District race, council bills designed to limit ICE, the return of the Filbert Street bus terminal, and much more in a city headlines roundup.

Guests: