Following a crowded primary election, Democrats Jamila Winder and Neil Makhija have won the race for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Republican candidate Thomas DiBello will take the final spot.

With their respective wins, Winder becomes the first Black woman formally elected to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and Makhija becomes the first Asian American elected to any county board of commissioners in Pennsylvania.

“When I moved to Montgomery County four decades ago, never would I have thought that people that looked like Neil and I would have an opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Winder told their crowd of supporters at Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken.

Winder is the closest the Democrats had to a traditional incumbent candidate. The former East Norriton Township supervisor was appointed to the county board in February following the departure of Democratic Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh.