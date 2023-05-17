After a contentious and crowded contest, Jamila Winder and Neil Makjiha have won the Democratic primary in the Montgomery County commissioners race.

For Republicans, running mates Tom DiBello and Liz Ferry edged out incumbent Joe Gale.

Those four will proceed to the November general election, running for two seats and the control of the three-seat board of commissioners. The Democrats are favored, since the county is majority registered Democrats. The minority party is reserved one seat on the board.

Winder led with 54,744 votes out of about 92,000 cast, according to unofficial election results early Wednesday morning. An education company executive and previous East Norriton supervisor, Winder was the only candidate endorsed by the county’s Democratic Committee. She was appointed to fill Dr. Val Arkoosh’s spot when Arkoosh was tapped to work for Gov. Josh Shapiro, an she became the first woman who identifies as African American to serve on the board of commissioners.