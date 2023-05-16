LIVE • Updated 2 hours ago
Election 2023 updates: All eyes are on Philadelphia
Voters will weigh in on their party’s nominees for Philadelphia mayor, City Council, and several state courts. Here's what you need to know.
What you need to know
- Election Day is underway for the 2023 Pennsylvania primary. Polls will be upen ontil 8 p.m.
- Follow along for the latest election results as they come in this evening.
- Here are the candidates running for Philly mayor, City Council, state Supreme Court, and Commonwealth and Superior Courts
- See our 2023 Pennsylvania primary voter guide for everything you need to know, from mail ballot rules to who’s on the ballot.
- For all things Philly, check out Billy Penn’s Procrastinator Guide.
Election Day dispatches
Voters are headed to the polls in Pennsylvania
Updated 2 hours ago
Voters across Pennsylvania are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the 2023 primary election.
Polls officially open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Reporters from WHYY News, Billy Penn, and our partner stations are following each of the major campaigns — including the race for Philly’s 100th mayor, all 17 City Council seats, and a Delco special election that could shift the balance of power in the state House.
As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY’s live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App, and WHYY-FM 90.9.
Your voter game plan
- Have questions about the primary? Our 2023 elections hub has the answers.
- Looking for state- or city-specific info? Check out WHYY News and Billy Penn’s voter guides: Pennsylvania | Philadelphia
- Want to learn more about the candidates? Here are voter guides, by race.
- Curious about Philly ballot questions? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
- Voting in the suburbs? Here are some key races to watch:
- Voting for Pa. judges? Here’s what you need to know
- Voting by mail in Pa.? Here’s everything you need to know about filling it out and returning it.