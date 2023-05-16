LIVE • Updated 2 hours ago

Elections 2023

Election 2023 updates: All eyes are on Philadelphia

Voters will weigh in on their party’s nominees for Philadelphia mayor, City Council, and several state courts. Here's what you need to know.

Voters wait in line outside a polling place in Philadelphia.

Voters wait in line outside a polling place in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

What you need to know

Election Day dispatches

Voters are headed to the polls in Pennsylvania

By Maria Pulcinella • May. 16, 2023 5:02 am
Voters who use Philadelphia’s satellite election offices will receive a sticker when they play their ballot in the box. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Voters who use Philadelphia’s satellite election offices will receive a sticker when they play their ballot in the box. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Voters across Pennsylvania are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the 2023 primary election.

Polls officially open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Reporters from WHYY News, Billy Penn, and our partner stations are following each of the major campaigns — including the race for Philly’s 100th mayor, all 17 City Council seats, and a Delco special election that could shift the balance of power in the state House.

As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY’s live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App, and WHYY-FM 90.9.

Your voter game plan

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate