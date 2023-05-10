Who is running for Upper Darby mayor on the Democratic ticket?

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Upper Darby Township’s mayoral primary is far from the crowded horse race happening next door in Philadelphia, but residents of Pennsylvania’s sixth-largest municipality will still have choices at the ballot box.

Democratic Mayor Barbarann Keffer will finish out her term, but she will not seek reelection.

While Council President Brian Burke is the lone candidate in the Republican primary, two contenders are looking to get the nod on the Democratic side: Ed Brown and Laura Wentz.

Brown, 55, currently serves as president of the Upper Darby School District Board of Directors. He is a cybersecurity engineer by trade, but Brown says his heart is in public service. Brown received a unanimous endorsement from the Upper Darby Democratic Committee.

“I feel like I can help this community realize its full potential. It’s going to take a lot of work and it’s going to take the work of the entire community, not just my efforts, because my success will depend on buy-in from the entire community,” Brown said.

More than 80 languages are spoken in the township. Brown said a truly realized Upper Darby is one whose government embraces and reflects its diversity.

Wentz, 53, is in her second year as vice president of township council. She is a union stagehand and also chairs the council’s finance committee.

Wentz says platform focuses on transparency and accountability

Since 2021, Wentz has served as president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLUW).

Wentz is currently running for mayor with a “mini-slate” of candidates calling itself Democratic Choices for Change in Upper Darby alongside council candidate Alfred Means II and school board candidate Jennifer Howell.

“The current path of the township is not the right path. It is essential to make a change and we are running to make that change. We think that transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility are all necessary,” Wentz said. “Public safety concerns must be addressed. We need to get more officers on the streets. We need to just change the approach. We need to treat people with respect.”

She said her platform prioritizes transparency and accountability. Wentz said if elected mayor of Upper Darby, her administration would implement town halls to hear from residents and township employees.

“If we don’t work together as a cohesive team, then we will fail. And that’s what’s been happening, in my opinion, that is completely what has been happening,” Wentz said.

Wentz said her administration would find more efficient ways to utilize the budget and find new streams of township revenue.