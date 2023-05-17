Ed Brown has defeated Laura Wentz in the Democratic primary in Upper Darby’s mayoral race.

Council President Brian Burke ran unopposed in the Republican primary. Brown and Burke will now face off in November to become the next mayor of Upper Darby.

Brown, 55, received the unanimous endorsement from the Upper Darby Democratic Committee over Wentz, the current vice president of the township council.

During his campaign, Brown touted a five-point plan to put the township on sound footing for the future, which included investing in the business sector, providing quality municipal services, and providing affordable housing.

Brown is the president of the Upper Darby School District Board of Directors and works in cybersecurity engineering.