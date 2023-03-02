Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Upper Darby Council President Brian Burke announced his campaign to run for mayor as a Republican on Thursday afternoon, citing his disappointment with the direction of the township’s current administration.

“It’s just been going downhill. I really don’t like what the administration has done over the last year and a half. I don’t think they’ve been truthful to the residents — let alone truthful to council people,” Burke said in an interview with WHYY News.

Burke, 57, is a lifelong Upper Darby resident and a member of Steamfitters Local Union 420. He said he intends to address crime and taxes.

“We have X amount of parks that have been neglected over many years. We have a police force, to me, that is not big enough to support this town,” Burke said.

The official rollout of Burke’s mayoral aspirations comes just a day after current Democratic Mayor Barbarann Keffer announced she would finish out her term, but will not seek re-election.