Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop

The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has been booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop.

According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.

Charging documents allege that Keffer was traveling westbound on Route 322 near Chelsea Parkway when an officer behind her noticed her Toyota Corolla had a flat tire, damage to its front bumper and was swerving into oncoming traffic.

The officer pulled Keffer over and smelled the odor of alcohol. According to charging documents, Keffer admitted to having three drinks, failed a roadside sobriety test and then refused to continue with the test.

The officer placed her into custody and took her to the Upper Chichester Police Department where she allegedly refused a blood test and also refused to be photographed and fingerprinted. Police say she was not belligerent.