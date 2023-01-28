Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop
The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has been booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop.
According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.
Charging documents allege that Keffer was traveling westbound on Route 322 near Chelsea Parkway when an officer behind her noticed her Toyota Corolla had a flat tire, damage to its front bumper and was swerving into oncoming traffic.
The officer pulled Keffer over and smelled the odor of alcohol. According to charging documents, Keffer admitted to having three drinks, failed a roadside sobriety test and then refused to continue with the test.
The officer placed her into custody and took her to the Upper Chichester Police Department where she allegedly refused a blood test and also refused to be photographed and fingerprinted. Police say she was not belligerent.
The investigation continued and police say township surveillance cameras revealed that her vehicle was not damaged at one point during her travels.
Police believe she hit a guardrail on the 700 block of Meetinghouse Road. Where she was traveling to and from is unclear.
Keffer was released to her husband around 10 p.m.
Upper Chichester Police declined an on-camera interview.
On Friday afternoon, Upper Darby officials released a statement on Keffer’s behalf reading:
Last evening, Mayor Barbarann Keffer was involved in a traffic incident and plans to cooperate fully with local authorities in Upper Chichester. The Mayor was arrested on suspicion of DUI and released. Mayor Keffer and her family request privacy as they deal with the personal aspects of this incident and she will offer additional comment in the near future.
