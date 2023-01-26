‘Now everybody can move forward’: Upper Darby CAO steps down

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Upper Darby Chief Administrative Officer Vincent Rongione is stepping down from his role effective immediately.

Mayor Barbarann Keffer has selected Alison Dobbins and Rita LaRue to manage her administration in Rongione’s place. Upper Darby announced the leadership change Wednesday afternoon, thanking Ronione for his service to Pennsylvania’s sixth largest municipality.

Keffer credited Rongione for pushing Upper Darby towards establishing its first community center, diversifying the mayor’s administration, and modernizing the township, among other accomplishments.

“I’m going to miss him. He was awesome. He really was a big help. He’s very creative. He’s high energy, very effective. He’s been really good and he’s dedicated to the people of Upper Darby,” Keffer said.