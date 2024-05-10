From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County’s Personnel Board on Friday morning terminated Emergency Services Director Timothy Boyce.

Boyce was placed on administrative leave on April 25, following allegations of ageism, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from two female employees. This prompted an investigation from the county’s HR department — and the authorities.

Mark D. Schwartz, a Bryn Mawr-based attorney representing the complainants, credited the “very brave women” for the termination. The two staffers filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, alleging Boyce fostered a hostile work environment.

One of the women accused Boyce of groping and kissing her without her consent. She later quit. Boyce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I wonder if this is just politicians trying to get ahead of a coming indictment,” Schwartz said in an emailed statement. “Regardless I will proceed to hold DELCO liable for allowing the connected Mr. Boyce to hide in plain sight. With the exception of its District Attorney, DELCO does not protect its employees. I assure you that they will be held accountable.”

Deputy director Ed Beebe is now expected to lead the 125-person department, which operates the county 911 center and coordinates emergency responses between Delaware County’s various agencies.