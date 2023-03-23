Philadelphia City Council candidate tracker: Get to know everyone on the May primary ballot

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story originally appeared on Billy Penn.

Every seat on Philadelphia’s governing body is up for grabs in this year’s election, and the field of contenders is predictably expansive.

In addition to incumbents, most of whom are running again, more than 30 people have officially filed to run for the city’s seven at-large seats, two of which are reserved for non-majority parties. The 10 district-level seats — considered harder for challengers to win — are also being contested.

Candidates had to collect a certain number of constituent signatures, and submit them in early March. That cut-off eliminated several initial hopeful contenders. A few more may be forced out, as their signature petitions are contested by rival candidates. We won’t know who made the ~final~ cut until the end of the month.

After the list is finalized, the Office of City Commissioners will start preparing and printing mail ballots for the May 16 primary.

Philadelphia has closed primaries, so you’ll only be able to cast a vote for people in the party for which you’re registered. The deadline to do register to vote for this election is May 1; you can fill out the form online here.

Who’s vying for a seat? Tap the names below to read about the candidates, listed in the order they’ll appear on the ballot.