Philadelphia’s City Council candidates get face-to-face time with voters at WHYY

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

Potential voters got the chance to interact with Philadelphia’s City Council candidates Tuesday night at WHYY’s headquarters on North 6th Street.

WHYY News, Committee of 70, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and the League of Women Voters of Philadelphia co-hosted the City Council At-Large Candidate Convention.

More than 200 potential voters stopped by WHYY to introduce themselves to more than 20 candidates looking to be on the next Philly City Council, including incumbent Councilmember-at-Large Isaiah Thomas.

“The field is very, very competitive,” Thomas said. “It’s filled with a lot of talented and intelligent people, and I think that for the future, Philadelphia is in good hands.”