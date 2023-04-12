Donate
Elections 2023

Philadelphia’s City Council candidates get face-to-face time with voters at WHYY

WHYY News, Committee of 70, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and the League of Women Voters of Philadelphia co-hosted the City Council At-Large Candidate Convention.

An aerial view of a crowd of people gathered in the lobby of WHYY News headquarters.

Candidates for Philadelphia City Council mingle with voters during a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. 29 candidates attended the event co-hosted by Committee of 70, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and League of Women Voters of Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

Potential voters got the chance to interact with Philadelphia’s City Council candidates Tuesday night at WHYY’s headquarters on North 6th Street.

More than 200 potential voters stopped by WHYY to introduce themselves to more than 20 candidates looking to be on the next Philly City Council, including incumbent Councilmember-at-Large Isaiah Thomas.

“The field is very, very competitive,” Thomas said. “It’s filled with a lot of talented and intelligent people, and I think that for the future, Philadelphia is in good hands.”

Actor Clayton Prince is also vying for an at-large seat, and said he never thought he’d be a politician.

“When I saw all of the red tape and all the political games that people play, the lives here, people in Philadelphia, at some point you have to say, ‘How can you not throw your hat in the ring?’”

Kathy Chase stopped by to get a feel for the candidates. While she already has an idea of who she’ll be voting for in the primary, she said it never hurts to learn more before making a decision.

“I think it’s better to see somebody in person than to see somebody on TV,” Chase said. “Sometimes you just get a better feel for what they’re saying.”

  • A person holds up a phone and takes a photo of a group of people.
    Potential voters got the chance to learn more about Philadelphia's city council candidates at WHYY's headquarters in Old City on Apr. 11, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
  • Three people pose for a photo.
    Student representatives from PA Youth Vote helped potential voters learn more about the upcoming primary on May 16. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
  • Philadelphia City Council Candidate Rue Landau talks with voters
    Philadelphia City Council Candidate Rue Landau talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council Candidate Erika Almiron shakes hands with someone.
    Philadelphia City Council Candidate Erika Almiron talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council Candidate Melissa Robbins talks with voters.
    Philadelphia City Council Candidate Melissa Robbins talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Drew Murray talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Drew Murray talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Job Itzkowitz (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Job Itzkowitz (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Qiana Shedrick (center) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Qiana Shedrick (center) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate John B. Kelly (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate John B. Kelly (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Jim Harriet talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Jim Harriet talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Luz Colon (center) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Luz Colon (center) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Jalon Alexander talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Jalon Alexander talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Naderah Griffin talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Naderah Griffin talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Clayton Prince talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Clayton Prince talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Ogbonna Paul Hagins (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Ogbonna Paul Hagins (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Katherine Gilmore Richardson talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Katherine Gilmore Richardson talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Amanda McIlmurray talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Amanda McIlmurray talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Christopher Gladstone Booth (right) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Christopher Gladstone Booth (right) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Sherrie Cohen talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Sherrie Cohen talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Donovan West talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Donovan West talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate George Stevenson (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate George Stevenson (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Deshawnda Williams talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Deshawnda Williams talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Derwood Selby talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Derwood Selby talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Jim Hasher talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Jim Hasher talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Nina Ahmad talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Nina Ahmad talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Isaiah Thomas (right) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Isaiah Thomas (right) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Sam Oropeza talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Sam Oropeza talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Charles Reyes (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Charles Reyes (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Eryn Santamoor talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Eryn Santamoor talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Michelle Prettyman (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Michelle Prettyman (left) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia City Council candidate Curtis Segers III (right) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Philadelphia City Council candidate Curtis Segers III (right) talks with voters at a candidate convention hosted by WHYY. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Samantha Sandhaus is a volunteer for PA Youth Vote, a nonpartisan group that helps people register for upcoming elections. While she isn’t old enough to vote yet, she said it’s still important for children to get engaged early.

“When we’re running for political offices in which we are educated, we are engaged and we know what we want, and that will help create a better political environment, both for future politicians and for voters in general.”

All 17 City Council seats are up for reelection. The primary takes place May 16, and the deadline to register to vote is May 1.

This story is a part of Every Voice, Every Vote, a collaborative project managed by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Lead support is provided by the William Penn Foundation with additional funding from The Lenfest Institute, Peter and Judy Leone, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Harriet and Larry Weiss, and the Wyncote Foundation, among others. Learn more about the project and view a full list of supporters here.

