Bluford Charter School will reopen this fall, but who will operate it remains an open question.

The School District of Philadelphia is preparing to welcome the West Philadelphia K-8 school back into the fold and operate it as a neighborhood school. But it’s also reviewing a new application to keep the school running as a charter, albeit under a different name.

“Confusing is right,” said Peng Chao, the district’s chief of charter schools.

“We thought in August that finally, we could say at the end of this school year Bluford will be smoothly transitioning back to a district neighborhood school and we still hope that is the case,” he said. “That is certainly what is in the agreement that all sides agreed to and we just hope that everyone involved in this situation can say the same thing to families so there is little to no confusion.”

The agreement returns control of the struggling school to the district on June 30, 2023.

But now Bluford’s board appears to be trying to circumvent the agreement. President Deshawnda Williams in November submitted an application to form a new charter — that would include Bluford and now-closed sister school Darroff Charter School — under the name Perseverance Leadership Academy.

Williams has not returned multiple requests for comment.

Chao’s office will review the application along with the three other charter applications the district received in November. Chao’s team will issue a report on each and schedule public hearings, he said.

Ultimately, the district’s school board will make a decision on the applications before the spring.

The district and Bluford’s board will meet with families, staff, and district representatives Saturday to discuss the school’s transition back to district control, Chao said.

“We feel like we owe families at Bluford and Daroff absolute clarity as to what’s going on,” he said.

An Instagram post from Bluford advertising the meeting makes no mention of the pending charter application.