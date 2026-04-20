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Chefs in white coats are grilling chicken, boiling vegetables and pureeing sauces in the kitchens at MANNA in Philadelphia on a recent Wednesday morning.

As ‘70s songs fill the space, other volunteers and staff form a production line. They take the food and fill hundreds of black trays, which will later be frozen and then delivered to residents all across the city who are eligible for food assistance.

Food distribution at MANNA is different from many other assistance programs across the region. Every ingredient, recipe and label is informed by a team of registered nutritionists and dietitians whose goal is to create meals that are specifically tailored to client’s health needs – whether that’s a cancer diagnosis, chronic Type 2 diabetes or HIV.

“We really see ourselves as the pharmacy for your prescription diet,” said MANNA CEO Sue Daugherty.

Research shows that medically tailored meals, which are designed to maximize nutrition and cater to specific dietary deficits, have improved recovery and helped people better manage chronic health issues. At times, they’ve also kept people out of the hospital.

But most programs remain small as these meals are not traditionally covered under health insurance.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration is now pushing for the Pennsylvania state Legislature to pass $900,000 to provide meals like this for people with certain chronic health conditions who have Medicaid, a health insurance program for people with low incomes.

“If we get people home and nourished with the right nutrition and keep them out of the health care system, that is an immediate cost savings,” Daugherty said. “So, it’s definitely a win-win.”

Expanding access to nutritious meals

For organizations like MANNA, Daughtery said the additional funding could help them serve even more people. The nonprofit provides its meals at no cost to people and depends mostly on philanthropic donations and partnerships.

They are able to get reimbursed for meals through people’s health insurance for only about 10-15% of cases, and Daugherty said that could be a lot higher.

“Unfortunately right now, we have a wait list,” she said. “The referrals have increased dramatically and so we just don’t have the capacity to onboard people immediately. And so that would be a game changer for us.”

People who are eligible for meal services at MANNA meet with dietitians to determine what kinds of meals are best for their medical conditions or illnesses.

They can then elect to receive meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner, depending on their hunger needs and freezer space at home. Those meals are made at MANNA with fresh ingredients and then delivered directly to people’s homes once a week.