Elections 2023

‘Democracy is important’: Vignettes from Election Day in Philly

Here's a look at some of the scenes that unfolded on Election Day, in photos.

Campaign signs line the fence at west Philadelphia's Christy Recreation Center. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Inside Robeson High School in West Philly, Chi-hyun Kim serves as a judge of elections, monitoring other poll workers. He’s been doing so for about four years.

“Democracy is important,” he said, “it’s a good way to serve the community.”

Chi-hyun Kim serves as a judge of elections in West Philly. He's been a poll worker for about 4 years and said 'Democracy is important'. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
Poll workers at both Robeson and Walnut Street West Library were quick to pass out sample ballots, remind voters to fill out ballot questions, and give advice on how to engage more with local politics.

At Robeson High School and beyond, primary voters weighed in on a crowded Philly mayoral election and 17 City Council races, among other contests.

Cherelle Parker made history after besting eight other Democrats for that party’s mayoral nomination. The former City Council member, who will face Republican David Oh in the November general election, is on track to become first Black woman elected to the office.

Follow WHYY News for ongoing live coverage of the Philadelphia primary.

As ballots continue to be counted, here’s a look at some of the scenes that unfolded across the city on Election Day, in photos.

Julia Flores
Julia Flores holds 'I Voted' stickers at Robeson High in West Philadelphia. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
Cindy Sierra poses in a room with colorful images on the walls.
Cindy Sierra, who is served by the the Life Line program at West End Neighborhood. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez)
Children at St. Andrew Church
Children talk under the curtains as their parents vote at St. Andrew Church in Fairmount. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

  • Elias Montijo, Vanessa Torres, Roz Lopez and Lydia Meson
    Elias Montijo, Vanessa Torres, Roz Lopez and Lydia Meson (8) have a family tradition of voting together. (Sammy Caiola/WHYY)
  • St. Andrew Church
    Voters leave a polling place at St. Andrew Church in Fairmount during the final hour of voting. (Emma Lee /WHYY)
  • Patricia Leonard poses for a photo.
    Patricia Leonard, 80, is a Republican from Ardmore who said she had a hard time deciding who to vote for for Montgomery County commissioner. (Emily Rizzo/WHYY)
  • Mary Goldman
    Mary Goldman, a longtime poll volunteer, gave out sample ballots and reminded voters about ballot questions in University City. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Madeline Swanagan
    Madeline Swanagan gives a thumbs up after voting in University City. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Ali Rauf Malik
    Ali Rauf Malik stands outside the polling location at the Walnut Street West Library polling location in University City. (Sam Searles/WHYY News)
  • Laura Colle (right) and Eric Zrinsky stand with a 10-month-old baby outside their polling place
    Laura Colle (right) and Eric Zrinsky were first to vote in Philadelphia’s 25th Ward with Wyler, 10 months old, on primary Election Day, May 16, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • An
    Voters are heading to the polls in Philadelphia for the 2023 primary. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Joseph Mongelli poses for a photo outside a Philly polling station
    Joseph Mongelli voted with the city's economy on his mind. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Amir Cooper standing outside of a polling place on election day.
    Amir Cooper, a 21-year-old resident in North Philly, says he voted today because he wants to see change in his community. In particular, he wants to see the next mayor tackle gun violence.
Primary Election Day 2023 in Philadelphia. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
Supporters sit in a room at Rebecca Rhynhart's watch party.
Supporters of Rebecca Rhynhart fill the tables of Craft Hall in Northern Liberties to watch the results come in for Philadelphia's Mayoral race, May 16 2023. (Emily Cohen/WHYY)
Campaign intern Skylar Goodman at the election night party for Allan Domb at the Continental Midtown in Rittenhouse. (Becca Haydu/WHYY)
  • Julia Riskowitz stands with her daughters Amelia and Madeline, seated in a stroller, outside their polling statiomn
    Julia Riskowitz brought her daughters Amelia and Madeline to vote. On her mind was public safety and schools. She wouldn't say who she voted for, but someone with "experience and a proven track record." On her daughters minds? "The stickers." (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Andrea Clark standing outside of her polling place.
    Andrea Clark said she's concerned for her children and grandchildren's safety, and wants more outlets for Philly's young people. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
  • Mail ballots are reviewed on primary Election Day in Philadelphia
    Mail ballots are reviewed on primary Election Day in Philadelphia, May 16, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Stacy Shamburger poses from behind a desk in an office.
    Director of Life Lines program, Stacy Shamburger, from West End Neighborhood. (Johnny Perez-Gonzalez/WHYY)
  • Voters head to the polls in Philadelphia
    Polls are open on primary Election Day in Philadelphia, May 16, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • James Anderson standing outside of a polling place.
    For North Philly resident James Anderson, he says he voted today because it's his "civic duty to vote...to do something bigger than yourself." Anderson says he wants the next mayor to tackle violence by hiring more police officers. (Kristen Mosbrucker/WHYY)
  • Helen Gym at campaign watch party (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • rebecca rhynhart concedes 3 craft hall election 2023
    Rebecca Rhynhart, flanked by her campaign manager, husband, and community leaders, thanks her supporters for their effort over the campaign May 16 2023. (Emily Cohen/WHYY)
  • Councilmember at-large Isaiah Thomas Election 2023
    Councilmember at-large Isaiah Thomas emerged as the top vote getter in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Rue Landau
    Rue Landau celebrated with her supporters at Love City Brewing on Tuesday after emerging as one of the top five vote getters in the Councilmember at-large Democratic primary. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Cherelle Parker supporters (from left) Wanda Davis, Melody Baysmore, and Kittura Dior, celebrate her win in the Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary.
Cherelle Parker supporters (from left) Wanda Davis, Melody Baysmore, and Kittura Dior, celebrate her win in the Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary. Parker is expected to win the general election and become the first woman elected mayor of Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Drargie Allen-Wilson (left), cofounder of Mental Health First Connects, and Catherine Hicks, publisher of the Philadelphia Sunday Sun and president of the Philadelphia NAACP, celebrate Cherelle Parker’s victory in the Democratic mayoral primary at Laborers Local 332 headquarters. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Part of the series

