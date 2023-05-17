‘Democracy is important’: Vignettes from Election Day in Philly

Poll workers at both Robeson and Walnut Street West Library were quick to pass out sample ballots, remind voters to fill out ballot questions, and give advice on how to engage more with local politics.

At Robeson High School and beyond, primary voters weighed in on a crowded Philly mayoral election and 17 City Council races, among other contests.

Cherelle Parker made history after besting eight other Democrats for that party’s mayoral nomination. The former City Council member, who will face Republican David Oh in the November general election, is on track to become first Black woman elected to the office.

Follow WHYY News for ongoing live coverage of the Philadelphia primary.

As ballots continue to be counted, here’s a look at some of the scenes that unfolded across the city on Election Day, in photos.