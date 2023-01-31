Montco names new commish to replace Val Arkoosh who joined Shapiro administration
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.
Jamila Winder, a long-time East Norriton resident, is filling Val Arkoosh’s spot as Montgomery County Commissioner.
Arkoosh, who was chairperson of the board of commissioners, was tapped by Gov. Josh Shapiro to be Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Human Services and resigned effective Jan. 17.
“Winder is an active, passionate, and focused member of the local community,” Montgomery County wrote in a press release regarding Winder’s appointment.
Winder is the first female commissioner to identify as African American in county history, according to county officials. She was an East Norriton Township Supervisor from 2020 to 2023, and was elected chair in 2023. She was also director of the Norristown Area school board from 2017 to 2020.
Commissioner Ken Lawrence said that he is “extremely proud” to welcome Winder, and that he looks forward to working with her.
“I know that Jamila’s ties to our community run deep, and I am confident she will work every day in service to our residents to continue to make Montgomery County one of the best places to live and raise a family,” Lawrence said.
The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas voted to appoint Winder after the county accepted applications from residents and registered Democrats.
Montgomery County will swear in Winder on Wednesday at the county courthouse. She will fill Arkoosh’s seat until the end of her term this year. Winder can also decide to run in the May primary and potentially serve a full term of four years. Commissioner Lawrence’s seat will also be on the ballot for the primary election. Lawrence is not seeking re-election.
The three commissioners will vote to select the next board chairperson after Winder is sworn in.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.