Jamila Winder, a long-time East Norriton resident, is filling Val Arkoosh’s spot as Montgomery County Commissioner.

Arkoosh, who was chairperson of the board of commissioners, was tapped by Gov. Josh Shapiro to be Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Human Services and resigned effective Jan. 17.

“Winder is an active, passionate, and focused member of the local community,” Montgomery County wrote in a press release regarding Winder’s appointment.

Winder is the first female commissioner to identify as African American in county history, according to county officials. She was an East Norriton Township Supervisor from 2020 to 2023, and was elected chair in 2023. She was also director of the Norristown Area school board from 2017 to 2020.