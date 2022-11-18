Montgomery County Commissioner Kevin Lawrence stopped by and shared words with the crowd.

“Quite frankly, it’s embarrassing to say that we’re the third largest county, we’re the second w

ealthiest county, but 400 people are going to sleep on the streets tonight because they don’t have an affordable option, a roof over their head,” Lawrence said.

The county has faced some criticism from municipal leaders for not finding solutions. Lawrence said every municipality has to step in and offer shelter and provide affordable housing.

“We don’t do zoning, we don’t approve projects,” Lawrence said. “There’s 62 municipalities in Montgomery County. This is not a Norristown problem. This is not a Pottstown problem. This is all of our problems. These are our neighbors.”

Developers need to include an affordable component in their plans if they want “county dollars,” Lawrence said.

Advocates hope a shelter coming to Pottstown can serve as a model for shelters in other Montgomery County municipalities. The shelter is non-congregate — each participant will have their own room, so they can store their belongings and lock up when they leave.

Elijah Williams, 39, of Norristown, was eager to show support for the Hospitality Center. The organization helped him find a job and a new home when he was unhoused for three months.

His original residence was in North Jersey, but he was arrested and placed in Montgomery County jail. While in jail, he “lost everything.”

When Williams was released in June, he couldn’t go home to his network of resources; probation laws prohibited him from crossing state lines.

“So I had to make my choice — is it this bench or is it being a fugitive? And I chose the bench,” Williams said. “And luckily it worked out, thankfully, because the way the weather is right now, I don’t know if my decision would have been the same, with these frigid temperatures.”

He has a place in Norristown now and hopes to become a homeowner eventually. “But right now, baby steps. I’m happy that I’m actually moving in the right direction,” Williams said.

Sandra Bricker, 41, was staying in a tent with her partner. They both are currently unhoused and have been sleeping outside for about six months.

Each morning, they have to figure out where to sleep.

“Our toes are cold,” Bricker said. She’s asking her Norristown neighbors for some “common courtesy” and respect. The couple often has to carry all their belongings on their backs, without having a safe storage place. Police officers regularly order them to move, she said. They are in constant motion.

“So you just have to do one day at a time,” she said. “We literally wake up and go, ‘OK, we slept here tonight, where are we sleeping tonight? Where are we sleeping tonight?”