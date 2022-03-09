Amid an affordable housing crisis in Montgomery County and the impending closure of the county’s only 24/7 shelter, another shelter is closing, this one in Pottstown.

In the fall, Al’s Heart Warming Center, run by the community social support organization Pottstown LIFT, was denied a yearlong extension of Pottstown Borough Council approval to operate. That will force the shelter to close its doors on April 1.

The Warming Center is the only shelter in the Pottstown area for single adults. Established in 2020, it has been open six months of the year during winter seasons, and has 36 beds for men and women. Since Nov. 1, 2021, it has filled beds 3,418 times, according to Tom Niarhos, the shelter’s director.

Currently, there is no zoning policy for homeless shelters in Pottstown, according to Niarhos, which is why the Warming Center had to request “special relief” from the borough to be able to open its doors initially.

Since February 2021, the shelter has been facing complaints from the borough, and, according to Niarhos, would respond to those complaints with “viable solutions.” The shelter attempted to coordinate with the borough to try to create a new zoning policy for shelters, said Niarhos, but Pottstown officials suddenly changed gears in October and denied its request for special relief for the third year of operation.

Niarhos said he’s left with questions.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know [why]. I wish I had an answer,” he said. “There hasn’t been any specific reason to not allow us to continue.”

Pottstown officials did not respond to multiple requests from WHYY News for comment.

The Warming Center’s closure comes as the county’s only 24/7 shelter, the Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center in Norristown (CHOC), is struggling to find a new home. CHOC is currently at capacity, and there are always people waiting to get in year-round, according to its director, Christina Jordan.

The county’s affordable housing crisis has been exacerbated by the destruction caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last year, the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising rental costs, especially in more low-income towns such as Norristown, Pottstown, and Lansdale. According to the county’s Homes for All report, nearly 50% of renters in Montgomery County are rent-burdened, paying over 30% of their monthly income on housing costs.