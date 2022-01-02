In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

Montgomery County will conduct its annual Point-in-Time Count of the number of people experiencing homelessness on Jan. 25. On that day, in collaboration with Your Way Home, Montco’s crisis housing response agency, the county Office of Housing and Community Development will work with community volunteers to connect with individuals.

The count is meant to “inform policymakers, funders, and local communities so [they] can track progress toward the goal of ending homelessness,” Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence said during the final Board of Commissioners meeting of 2021.

So far, officials say, the county has more volunteers than ever before, over 100 people. But it’s still asking for additional help from community members.

“Stable, secure housing is critical to combating negative social determinants of health, while also supporting households across the income spectrum in achieving greater economic mobility. And everyone plays a role in helping make this happen,” said Lawrence.

Canvassers will be counting people who are “unsheltered,” said Kayleigh Silver, administrator for the Office of Housing and Community Development.

As volunteers walk through designated areas of the county, equipped with socks and blankets, they’ll be handing out a survey asking houseless community members about their needs. A medical professional will also be offering free COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, and a representative from Legal Aid will be discussing the organization’s services.

No matter the temperature, a “Code Blue” night will be declared for Jan. 25. Shelters will hold extra emergency beds for those in need. The county is offering emergency hotel vouchers for those who are pregnant, children, and anyone with a severe medical condition.

Montco also will be counting all individuals who are in emergency shelters or transitional housing, including those staying in hotel rooms paid for by the county since the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck in early September.

That’s part of the reason Silver is expecting higher numbers this year — the aftereffects of Ida remain. The hurricane left 142 households, 316 people, in 157 of those hotel rooms.

Local community service organization ACLAMO is working with 52 families in hotels, according to executive director Nelly Jimenez. Ninety other displaced families are living with relatives or friends.

The hurricane also wiped out 124 affordable housing units in Norristown, a gut punch to a county already lacking in them.

According to Silver, the call volume for housing and homeless help increased over the last year, as did caseloads for street outreach teams.

“We attribute that to drivers of homelessness around lack of affordable housing, COVID-19 economic impacts, rising rent, and real estate prices throughout Montgomery County,” Silver said.

The county’s March 2021 Homes for All report found that in some areas rental costs are increasing 12% to 17% year over year.

“We’re seeing the lowest vacancy rates, particularly for affordable housing units, in the past 20 years,” said Silver. “More than half of renters in Montgomery County are paying more than 30% of their monthly income towards rent.”