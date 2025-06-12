Montgomery County Correctional Facility says it will no longer honor ICE detainers

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Montgomery County Correctional Facility will no longer honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests without a judicial warrant.

Warden Sean McGee informed the board about that decision at a prison board meeting Thursday. Previously, the correctional facility held people charged with a crime and for whom ICE had issued a detainer for up to four hours after posting bail.

If ICE has a judicial warrant for someone who is at the facility, the prison will now hold that person for up to 24 hours.