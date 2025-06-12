Montgomery County Correctional Facility says it will no longer honor ICE detainers
The facility will hold people for whom ICE has a judicial warrant for up to 24 hours.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Montgomery County Correctional Facility will no longer honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests without a judicial warrant.
Warden Sean McGee informed the board about that decision at a prison board meeting Thursday. Previously, the correctional facility held people charged with a crime and for whom ICE had issued a detainer for up to four hours after posting bail.
If ICE has a judicial warrant for someone who is at the facility, the prison will now hold that person for up to 24 hours.
The change comes amid an uptick in ICE raids in Norristown. Advocates said Wednesday that at least 25 people have been detained in Norristown since May 30.
McGee said this update ensures the facility’s policies are “more consistent across the board,” since they request judicial warrants to detain someone in the building on behalf of another jurisdiction.
“Something that we’re always going to keep in mind is public safety is still a high priority for us, and will always be taken into consideration on every case,” McGee said at the meeting.
The issue of the prison detaining people for ICE has been a key point for immigrant advocates, who want a change in policy to ensure people are not held at the facility on ICE detainers as part of a proposed welcoming county act.
At a gathering Wednesday night, advocates said the recent case of Andrea Lozano-Alanis, who was detained at the facility June 6 after posting bail for her criminal charges and later detained by ICE, was an example of the urgency of the issue.
On Thursday, the county said in a statement that it is aware of the case and cannot comment on the specific details of any individual case, but noted that the existing policies were followed at that time.
The statement went on to note a forthcoming policy change announced at Thursday’s prison board meeting.
“When effective, MCCF will no longer honor administrative requests, including ICE detainers,” the statement read. “MCCF will require a judicial warrant before providing information about an individual’s release to ICE or any other authority.”
According to a report by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the Farmworker Legal Aid Clinic at Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, between 2016 and 2020, Montgomery County Correctional Facility had the highest rate of collaboration with ICE of any county law enforcement in the commonwealth.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.