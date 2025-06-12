Norristown residents whose family members have been detained by ICE speak out

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Immigrant advocates said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained at least 25 people in the Norristown area since May 30.

Rose De La Luz said her cousin, Aziel De La Luz, and her brother-in-law, Maximino Garces Trinidad, were detained by ICE in May. Neither of them have criminal records.

On May 1, ICE, FBI and DEA agents stopped the car her cousin, Aziel, was in because of a broken taillight. Aziel was in the passenger seat. The car’s driver had legal status, but the agents “intimidate[d]” Aziel into speaking, De La Luz said.

She said Aziel is still detained, and wasn’t able to be there when his child was born this week.

“We are part of the society. We are human beings,” De La Luz said. “It’s just hardworking people that they’re picking up at this point … If there’s people in the process, if there’s people that don’t have criminal backgrounds or you weren’t even looking for them, why are you taking them? You’re just ripping them from the community, disappearing them.”

Jannet Navarro, a Norristown resident, said her brother-in-law, Wilfridro Rafael Ojeda Solis, was detained on his way to work on June 2, a day when there were multiple ICE raids in the area.

She described him as a “hardworking” man, with no criminal record and no bad habits. She said his family and many other families affected by ICE raids are devastated economically and emotionally.

“Es muy difícil vivir en miedo, no, estar con temor, con el terror de que al salir nos van a detener”, dijo ella. “Yo realmente estoy aquí para alzar la voz para todas estas familias”.

“It’s really difficult to live in fear, to be dreading, to be terrified that when we go out they’re going to detain us,” she said. “I’m here really to speak out for all of these families.”

Navarro said from the videos she has seen, the ICE agents who detained him wore face coverings.

Philadelphia’s ICE office did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.