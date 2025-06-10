SEIU 32BJ Vice President Sam Williamson demanded Huerta’s freedom, as well as anyone “who has been unjustly detained for exercising their First Amendment rights.”

“These ICE raids, they’re not going after criminals, they’re going after women and children, students with visas. American citizens are being detained and deported, mayors of our cities and now union leaders,” Williamson said. “And if you think they’re done now, they’re not.”

Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO President Daniel Bauder said the ongoing protests nationwide should serve as “the turning point” and “the moment when we all say enough is enough.”

“You won’t illegally kidnap labor leaders in this country because we’re going to fight back and we’re going to fight back with every fiber of our being,” Bauder said. “Do not lose hope. Stand up for each other. Not just in moments like this, but every day. Stand up for each other at work. It is our solidarity, that’s the only thing that’s going to get us through this, but we will get through it.”

Clashes in LA began Friday after ICE carried out a series of operations at local businesses, prompting almost immediate backlash. Protests erupted in downtown LA the same day and continued through the weekend, spreading across the sprawling city.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to the city — without the consent of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU’s National Security Project, told NPR that Trump’s action was “a dangerous abuse of power that puts Americans in danger.”