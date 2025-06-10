Philadelphia labor unions call for an end to ICE raids nationwide following the arrest of union leader during LA protests
The protest outside Independence Hall follows the arrest of SEIU president David Huerta during protests in Los Angeles over ICE arrests.
After a weekend of tense standoffs between law enforcement and protesters in Los Angeles in response to a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, protesters in Philadelphia took to Independence Hall to demand an end to ICE raids and the immediate release of union leader David Huerta.
Monday’s protest in Philadelphia and other major U.S. cities was organized by the Service Employees International Union, which Huerta leads in California, as part of a nationwide day of action to bring attention to the Los Angeles clashes.
Huerta was arrested Friday during the LA protests, which resulted in a series of clashes with law enforcement. On Saturday, ICE announced on X that it had arrested 118 immigrants during operations in Los Angeles last week.
SEIU 32BJ Vice President Sam Williamson demanded Huerta’s freedom, as well as anyone “who has been unjustly detained for exercising their First Amendment rights.”
“These ICE raids, they’re not going after criminals, they’re going after women and children, students with visas. American citizens are being detained and deported, mayors of our cities and now union leaders,” Williamson said. “And if you think they’re done now, they’re not.”
Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO President Daniel Bauder said the ongoing protests nationwide should serve as “the turning point” and “the moment when we all say enough is enough.”
“You won’t illegally kidnap labor leaders in this country because we’re going to fight back and we’re going to fight back with every fiber of our being,” Bauder said. “Do not lose hope. Stand up for each other. Not just in moments like this, but every day. Stand up for each other at work. It is our solidarity, that’s the only thing that’s going to get us through this, but we will get through it.”
Clashes in LA began Friday after ICE carried out a series of operations at local businesses, prompting almost immediate backlash. Protests erupted in downtown LA the same day and continued through the weekend, spreading across the sprawling city.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to the city — without the consent of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU’s National Security Project, told NPR that Trump’s action was “a dangerous abuse of power that puts Americans in danger.”
Unite Here Local 274 President Rosslyn Wuchinich told protesters in Philadelphia that the Trump administration “and its billionaire directors” are afraid of solidarity between union workers and immigrants.
“When working people are united, nothing can stop us,” Wuchinich said. “We will stand together in solidarity. Immigrants and U.S.-born workers, workers in every single classification across race, across gender, we have to stand together in solidarity. And if we do that, nothing can stop us.”
Since the beginning of the year, fears of ICE operations have left a strain on Philadelphia’s immigrant communities — just last week, Norristown residents spoke out after ICE agents raided a family’s home at gunpoint. Several community members called for commissioners to pass a welcoming act. Last month, two Montgomery County commissioners announced they would not enter into any agreements with ICE under the federal agency’s 287(g) program.
In April, Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran signed an agreement with ICE to collaborate with the agency in enforcing immigration law. Residents expressed concern during a commissioners meeting in May over public safety and community relations. Others argued that the county could be impacted financially.
Philadelphia’s Carnaval de Puebla, which typically attracts an average of 15,000 attendees a year, was canceled earlier this year over fears of potential operations by ICE. In January, seven people were detained during an ICE operation at a car wash in North Philadelphia.
Immigrants now make up the largest percentage of Philadelphia’s population since the 1940s. The Pew Charitable Trusts’ 2024 State of the City found that 15.7% of Philadelphians were born outside the United States, up from the national percentage of 13.9%.
